Funding boost at a time when domestic violence is on the rise in Bathurst

DOMESTIC violence is a devastating issue in the Bathurst community that, sadly, is only increasing.
More resources are needed to support the women and children caught in these volatile situations, which is why $100,000 in funding for the Central West Women's Health Centre couldn't come at a better time.
The funding, delivered through the NSW government's $37.2 million Local Small Commitments Allocation program, was announced on Saturday, November 25 - the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
Central West Women's Health Centre manager, Karen Boyde, who has been at the helm for four years, said this was the first time the centre had received funding specifically for its domestic violence response.
"It's great to have dedicated domestic violence funding," she said.
The money, which goes towards the Place2Be Safe Project, will allow the centre to increase the hours of its domestic violence counselling services, as well as bring on a specialist case worker.
The need for these services can't be overstated, with instances of domestic violence increasing across Australia and in the Bathurst community.
"Domestic and family violence has increased by 40 per cent since 2020, during COVID and beyond," Ms Boyde said.
"A large proportion of the women who attend our centre for counselling are either living with or have experienced violence or sexual assault, and here we are in 2023 still have this same conversation."
The demand is so high that, currently, the waitlist for counselling services is closed.
"This funding will mean that we'll be able to increase our existing counselling hours and also employ a dedicated domestic and family violence case worker, so that position will help give women the practical assistance they need and the support, and assist in referral to other relevant agencies," Ms Boyde said.
Domestic violence is a complicated issue.
Some women want to escape their situation altogether, while others are choosing to remain in their relationship, but want the violence to stop.
The Central West Women's Health Centre is there to provide support and keep women, and any children, safe while they're making that decision.
"It holds women in a safe holding pattern until they make the decision to either leave or to remain in the relationship, to have a safety plan," Ms Boyde said.
The NSW government recognises the important role women's health centres across the state play, which is why the Central West facility stood out as a recipient of the funding program the Labor Party committed to during the campaign for the last election.
Minister for Women and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Jodie Harrison, visited the Central West Women's Health Centre on November 25.
She said the great thing about the way the centre will use the funding is that it's for more than just the services in the building.
"As well as case work and increased counselling, it's also to support community education," she said.
"Women's health centres are absolutely embedded in their communities, so they know how best to educate local communities, and one of the things that we really need to work on really hard is to increase our prevention efforts in relation to domestic violence, so that's a really key part of this additional funding."
Duty MLC for the Central West Stephen Lawrence, who was also in attendance, highlighted how significant a problem domestic violence is in regional communities and the need to respond now and into the future.
"We see some alarming trends in the domestic violence space as well. A lot of resources are being put into it, but we do see increasing rates at times, and in certain areas, so we just need to keep putting more resources in," he said.
