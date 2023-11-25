Robinson battles through injury to inspire Lachlan grand final triumph

LACHLAN'S Charli Robinson feared her Western Women's Rugby League under 18s grand final might have come to an early end on Saturday when she picked up an injury while scoring a try.
But not only was Robinson able to power through, she scored again just moments later and played a starring role in her team's thrilling 28-24 win over the Orange Vipers at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex.
The centre earned player of the match honours for her performance while prop Maely MacGregor was another standout for the side with a hat-trick.
Robinson knew there was still work to be done after her opening try in the right corner.
"I got a bit nervous after that try," she said.
"It looked like I might have torn my groin but I had to get back and do a job and had to get it finished.
"I managed to get over again two minutes later. I just had to keep the ball rolling."
It was the dream finish to an unbeaten season for the Lachlan club, who were making their first appearance in the WWRL competition.
"I'm feeling over the moon. We were probably seen as the underdogs at the start of the season with a fresh club and a fresh team," Robinson said.
"It was one of those seasons where it was really close and could have gone any way. Our team is really close and we've played a lot of junior footy and school footy together.
"It's great to see that all the hard work had paid off."
The Vipers were able to give themselves one last roll of the dice in Saturday's decider when they scored a try inside the last two minutes of the game.
The Orange girls were able to get in a couple of plays but couldn't pull off what would have been a finish to remember.
Vipers coach Martin Power said his side couldn't have done much more to push a talented Lachlan side to their limit.
"I'm not terribly disappointed because we really pushed them and they were hot favourites," he said.
"We played really well. They kept to the plan really well, it was maybe just a couple of little mistakes that made the difference. The plan we had for the game worked really well so I can't be too disappointed.
"A few players from this team have already stepped up into opens and a few more will move into there next year, but we'll also get a few new players in 18s. The future of the club is looking really good."
Orange struck first in the final when a great cut out ball from halfback Georgie Barrett put Ella Gibson into space.
Robinson responded by finishing off a quick Lachlan move out to the right wing, using every inch of the field available to get the ball down.
The Lachlan number four was able to battle through her injury to score again in the 10th minute when she dived across from dummy half.
Costly penalties from Lachlan brought the Vipers back up the field and Orange were able to punish them through a try to five eighth Lily Stubbs.
The teams continued to trade points across an evenly poised half of football, with tries to Vipers' Lily Stubbs and Lachlan's MacGregor leaving things all level at half-time, 16-all.
Lachlan were able to find touch with their second half kick-off and scored on the following set when MacGregor picked up her second try of the day.
Leah Haydon finished off a Vipers move to the left edge but Lachlan responded quickly when MacGregor hit a big gap for her hat-trick try, and the crucial conversion from Teagan Smede pushed the score out to 28-20.
Vipers gave themselves hope of a comeback when Paige Gibson completed a great team try in the right corner but the team didn't have enough time left on the clock to level things up.
LACHLAN DISTRICT WRL 28 (Maely MacGregor 3, Charli Robinson 2 tries; Teagan Smede 4 conversions) defeated ORANGE VIPERS 24 (Ella Gibson, Hope Gibson, Lily Stubbs, Leah Haydon, Paige Gibson tries; Georgie Barrett 2 conversions)
