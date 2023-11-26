Prison officers take to the streets to share their deadly reality

CORRECTIVE officers: they're in the lion's den 24 hours a day seven days a week monitoring some of the most dangerous criminals.
Mark Plunkett has worked as a correctional officer for 34 years, with the bulk spent behind the walls of Bathurst Correctional Centre.
With 130 years of service in corrections shared respectively with his father and uncles, Mr Plunkett is wise to the reality that "people have lost their lives doing this".
So, five years ago while working in Bathurst, Mr Plunkett and two of his colleagues from other prison's founded the Remembrance Ride.
It coincides with Corrective Services Remembrance Day.
"Prison officers do a hard job, we actually do a job where you can go to work and sometimes, you might not come home," Mr Plunkett said.
Over the past 179 years, 12 corrective officers have been killed while on duty, including Alan Cooper who died in Bathurst in 1958.
Since the ride's humbling beginnings with 48 riders, in 2023 the cause has exploded to 400 participants.
Active, ex and retired officers rode their motorcycles from Brush Farm Corrective Services Academy in Eastwood to Bathurst Correctional Centre on November 24 as part of the cause.
Not only is the ride prime catch-up time, but it is also an opportunity to remember fallen officers and strengthen camaraderie.
It also boosts support for the extended network of people impacted by a person's death, from family to friends and workmates.
"Every day can be the same for 12 months but it just takes one day for things to go wrong," Mr Plunkett said.
"So, this is a good chance to look after each other and ask if people are alright."
This is the second year the ride has landed in Bathurst, with other stints previously winding up in Lithgow and Goulburn.
When asked if the annual rides will continue, Mr Plunkett had no inch of doubt.
"We're not stopping, this is just getting bigger and bigger. It's a legacy that myself and the two other founders are very proud of," Mr Plunkett said.
"We hope people take the reins off us when we retire. I will still be involved long after that, though."
