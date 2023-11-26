Family lost for words as duck fights off field of hundreds to take the crown

A FAMILY has been left lost for words after their yellow rubber ducky fought off a field of hundreds to take the crown in this year's illustrious Great Duck Race.
As Rebecca, Willem and Estella Bergen pulled into the parking lot at Macquarie River on November 26, 2023, they heard whispers of a duck by the number of 373 winning.
After a brief moment of 'what if', the Bergen's realised they had won the Rotary Club of Bathurst's race in a field of over 400.
"It is so exciting. We are speechless," Ms Bergen said.
"We were running late, we only just pulled up. I thought it was the corporate ones, and then I thought I'd go and check because I knew we had some threes and sevens."
The Bergen's first stumbled across the duck race last year when they took a spontaneous trip to a different shopping centre in Bathurst.
"Estella was the first child to pick a duck that year, so when we saw it again this year we had to do it," Ms Bergen said.
"I got one for the whole family and one for our friend, and it was mine that won."
Each rubber duck is picked by a participant before they are taken hundreds of meters up the river and left to float their way down to the finish line.
Duck race coordinator Steve Semmens said while the number of yellow ducks were "on fire" in 2023, corporate numbers were down from 62 to 32.
But, Mr Semmens said a commendable amount of funds had been raised for homeless charities in Bathurst and Bathurst Community Transport's radiation bus.
The Bergen's are unsure how they will spend their $600 in prizemoney, but took the opportunity to encourage others to participate in the years to come.
"It's a great community event. It's fantastic, it's quite novel to see hundreds of ducks floating down the river," Ms Bergen said.
The corporate winner from the day was Advanced Hearing Solutions, followed closely by Bathurst Portables and Regis Resources.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.