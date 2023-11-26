Western Advocate
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Family lost for words as duck fights off field of hundreds to take the crown

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 26 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FAMILY has been left lost for words after their yellow rubber ducky fought off a field of hundreds to take the crown in this year's illustrious Great Duck Race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.