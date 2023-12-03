Woman admits she's got anger issues after hurling vacuum cleaner at a wall

A WOMAN who threw a vacuum at a wall because she was angry has admitted to a court she needs help with her anger issues.
Paiten Wise, 28, of Durham Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 22, 2023 to damaging property.
Court documents state Wise and a man were at a home on Durham Street in Bathurst about 8pm on November 14, 2023 when they got into an argument.
Wise was yelling at the man when he decided to leave the home.
Once the man had left, Wise picked up a vacuum cleaner and threw it at a wall, leaving a large hole by the door.
The victim then returned to the house a short time later and the argument continued.
Police were then called to the scene.
Court papers state police arrived about 9.20pm and saw Wise standing outside of the home on a footpath.
"I did it ... with a vacuum cleaner," Wise said to police when asked about the incident.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Sentence
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela told the court there had been issues between the pair before the incident.
"The pressure got too much for Miss Wise and she acted in a way that she regrets," Mr Pahalawela said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told Wise to "use common sense" in the future.
"Use your smarts for good, not silliness," Ms Ellis said.
Wise was placed on a community correction order for one year, with the condition she partakes in anger management programs.
