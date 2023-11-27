Sullivan's moment of magic takes Goannas to stunning grand final win

LESS than a minute to go, leading by six, with your opponents inside your own 20m and threatening to send the match into extra time.
The tension was high for the Goannas as they tried to defend their lead in Saturday's Western Women's Rugby League under 16s grand final against the Orange Vipers at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex.
Then Goannas' Sienna Sullivan did something that she'll never forget for the rest of her life.
Vipers tried to shift the ball left with one last roll of the dice but Sullivan pounced on the ball mid-air for the intercept, and from there it was a foot race to the opposite end of the field.
Sullivan had enough in the tank to dive across the line as the Vipers defence caught up to her - scoring a memorable try to secure the 22-10 win.
"I thought I was going to get caught," the Goannas fullback said.
"I just put my head up and ran and hoped for the best."
The win saw the Goannas complete the perfect, unbeaten season.
Sullivan made the jump across from rugby union three years ago and has cherished every second of her time with the Goannas.
"I'm feeling pretty good. That's my first grand final I've ever won. It was great to score in it," she said.
"It's been so good [this season] and it's such a good group of girls. I love playing with them."
Sullivan's two try performance saw her named player of the match.
Vipers produced a much improved second half after they returned from the break down 10-0, and enjoyed the bulk of possession towards the end of the match.
Unfortunately for the Orange girls they weren't able to turn that into points.
"The second half was a lot better for us but Dubbo played really well and they've been the benchmark all season," Vipers coach Jayce Barrett said.
"We've got a young side here. I'd say there's only five or six girls who will move up into 18s so there's a really bright future for this 16s team.
"This is all great experience for them and they'll learn a lot."
Goannas' first half points came through a try to Sullivan, after she latched onto a great grubber kick from Grace Milne, and a try out of dummy half to Zakiah Jenkins.
Vipers' earned a repeat set at the start of the second half and put it to great use when Tilly Redfern's try and Lilly Clarke's conversion brought the score back to 10-6.
Goannas gave themselves a little more breathing room when a great run from Malayah Gibson set up Milne for a try.
Orange stepped up their game in response and found a quick reply through Clarke to get things back to 16-10.
Vipers threatened the Goannas try line over and over as full-time approached, and even had three straight sets of six inside the 10m.
The Goannas defence held firm and they were rewarded for those efforts when Sullivan produced her moment of magic.
WIRADYURI GOANNAS 22 (Sienna Sullivan 2, Zakiah Jenkins, Grace Milne tries; Kyree Merritt 2, Milne conversions) defeated ORANGE VIPERS 10 (Lilly Clarke, Tilly Redfern tries; Clarke conversion)
