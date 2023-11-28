Woman busted on video snatching wallet from pokies says 'I'm not like that'

A WOMAN who was caught on video stealing another person's wallet from a poker machine has told a court that she is "not that kind of person".
Sharon Joy Ridley, 64, of Nile Street, Raglan pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 22, 2023 to one count of larceny.
Documents tendered to the court state Ridley and the victim - who don't know each other - were at Panthers in Bathurst during the night of May 11, 2023.
The victim had been using a poker machine in the gaming room until about 9pm, when she accidentally left her pink colette purse sitting alongside it.
Ridley then walked into the poker area and looked for a machine when she spotted the victim's wallet and put it into her handbag.
She then left the leagues club.
The court heard police went to her home on September 9 to ask about the incident.
Ridley denied taking the wallet despite being caught on CCTV footage.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis struggled to understand why Ridley had stolen the wallet, particularly when noting she had no prior criminal record.
"I have no recollection of it and I don't have anyone's purse ... but occasionally I can't remember things," a self-represented Ridley said in response.
"I'm not that kind of a person."
Ms Ellis then placed Ridley on a one year conditional release order without conviction.
Ridley was also ordered to pay $200 in compensation.
