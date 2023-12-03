Western Advocate
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Land sales are 'sugar hits' for council, not the key to long-term sustainability

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
December 4 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LAND sales have been touted as the key to a better financial future for Bathurst Regional Council, but one councillor says it can't be dependent on them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.