Land sales are 'sugar hits' for council, not the key to long-term sustainability

LAND sales have been touted as the key to a better financial future for Bathurst Regional Council, but one councillor says it can't be dependent on them.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Council's finances have been in the spotlight for months since it was announced in August, 2023 that council was considering applying to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for a sizeable special rate variation (SRV).
Councillors ultimately decided not to pursue a SRV, which means council needs to find ways to reduce its expenditure and boost its income to achieve long-term sustainability.
One such way that has been suggested is regular land sales, which generate significant money.
Not long after he was elected as mayor, Jess Jennings said land sales was something he wanted to explore, not just for the income, but to help with the housing crisis.
"We'll be looking at various efficiencies that council can make, various cost-saving measures we can make, and also future revenue streams," he said.
"I'm quite keen on looking at how we can perhaps go back to selling land. We'll be developing more land, which is a dual effect of providing council with revenue, but also housing availability for a growing city."
Cr Warren Aubin has also suggested land sales as a way forward for council.
But when councillors were discussing council's pathway to sustainability at the November 15, 2023 ordinary meeting, Cr Marg Hogan spoke to the challenges around land sales.
"What the last couple of years have revealed to me is how dependent council has become on land sales to keep its head above water," she said.
"The last land release council did was early in 2021, and there's been no significant land releases in the intervening two, nearly three, years.
"And what we're seeing now is that when those land sales are taken out of the equation, as they have been, our escalating operating expenses are clearly exposed."
She described land sales as "sugar hits", which can't necessarily be relied on for the long term, as the years without large land releases have shown.
"Councillor [Graeme] Hanger made the point to me last week that you only get to sell land once," she said.
"In the long-term, those one-off land sales and sugar hits should not be propping up our operating expenses."
Council's next major land release is slated for 2024, with the sale of the first lots in the Windy 1100 subdivision.
The new housing estate is under construction in Windradyne and will connect Richardson Street to Governor's Parade, with more than 200 homes situated between the two.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.