Vipers handle torrid conditions to lift under 12s premiership shield

ORANGE Vipers completed the perfect Western Women's Rugby League under 12s campaign on Saturday with a win in their grand final clash against hosts Panorama Platypi at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex.
The youngest sides had to fare with the worst conditions of grand final day at the Bathurst ground but they rose to the challenge to deliver a game that came right down to the dying seconds.
Vipers came away 12-10 victors after a missed conversion attempt after the final siren from the Platypi stopped the match from going into extra time.
Vipers five-eighth and player of the match, Mackenzie Thornberry, said it was a thrill to celebrate a title after her recent injury battle.
"I feel really excited because we had to fight through right until the end," she said.
"For them to score that try at the end was pretty terrifying but we got it done. They scored first and we were able to come back which was great.
"That's probably the best win we've had as a team, and I wasn't able to play last year because I'd done my neck, so it's really exciting to win a grand final with my friends."
Vipers skipper Quincy Roberts said it was a nervous way to take out a grand final.
"That was so exciting but it was very stressful ... and they really came out firing today compared to last time we played them," she said.
"It's been a pretty good season for us. We managed to go all the way through unbeaten."
Given that the Vipers had won a close battle against the Platypi last time they met (22-18 in round two) it was expected to be another tight contest on grand final day.
That's exactly what spectators got.
Panorama had the better early opportunities in the decider but the wet conditions were proving hard to deal with.
Penalties against the Vipers kept them pinned down their own end of the field through the opening quarter of the match and it eventually led to a try for the competition's player of the season, Ruby Cole.
The rain began to come down harder after the opening points and it became hard for either side to move the ball around quickly.
Just as it looked like the home side would carry a 6-0 lead into the break Vipers were able to level things up when Emerson Booty snuck across from dummy half.
Ball security continued to be the big factor in the second half.
Each side handled the ball more carefully as they became used to the conditions, but Vipers started to work their way downfield in the run towards full-time.
Panorama defended well for multiple sets before Orange got their breakthrough via Thornberry.
Tessa Hill added the important conversion.
Platypi weren't going down without a fight and mustered up a try inside the last minute through Zanthe Rozema.
Sadly for the hosts the post-siren conversion in tough conditions couldn't find its way between the uprights and the Vipers celebrated an unbeaten campaign.
ORANGE VIPERS 12 (Emerson Booty, Mackenzie Thornberry tries; Thornberry, Tessa Hill conversions) defeated PANORAMA PLATYPI 10 (Ruby Cole, Zanthe Rozema tries; Holly Parker conversion)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.