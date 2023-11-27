Schumacher excited by opportunity to represent Australia on the court

GRACE Schumacher has earned her share of great achievements on the tennis court but she's set to bring up one of her biggest to date this Friday when she represents her country for the first time.
The Eglinton tennis star will represent Australia at the upcoming Master'U BNP Paribas Championships in Paris, where the world's top collegiate players will come together.
Schumacher is one of three Australian women's players selected to take part in the 16th edition of the competition, whose opening ceremony takes place on Thursday before three days of on-court action.
The University of South Florida Bulls senior is excited to take on the teams event.
"I didn't really know anything about the tournament but the Australian coach got in contact with my coach at USF and asked if they would support me in going to it," she said.
"Once things were all finalised my coach and the assistant brought me in and spoke to me about it, saying that they'd help me go there and that they want me to represent them and my country.
"I'm really grateful that I got picked and that they're helping me. I think it'll be an amazing opportunity and I'm excited to compete for USF and my country.
"I haven't got picked in any sort of Australian team like this before, and I've never been to France as well so that's going to be a great experience."
Each round of the competition will feature two women's singles matches, two men's singles matches, one women's doubles, one men's doubles and one mixed doubles match.
Australia is one of eight countries taking part in the tournament alongside Belgium, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Switzerland, United States of America and hosts France.
Schumacher will be looking to help Australia build upon its encouraging bronze medal result at the 2022 edition of the tournament.
The United States has taken out nine of the 10 most recent editions of the championships.
The tournament will be a perfect way for Schumacher to keep up her match fitness in between the fall and spring calendar events with her Florida squad.
Schumacher recently took part in the UNF Fall Invite to wrap up the autumn slate of matches.
The American Athletic Conference matches will get underway in late January.
"We've played some competitions in the fall but the main competition begins in the spring," Schumacher said.
"We lost a couple of players but gained a couple of new ones, and it's looking really positive. There's been a lot of hard work that's gone into the team and we all want the same thing.
"I think that'll really show in the spring and we'll be able to build on last year."
