Western Advocate
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Schumacher excited by opportunity to represent Australia on the court

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 28 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GRACE Schumacher has earned her share of great achievements on the tennis court but she's set to bring up one of her biggest to date this Friday when she represents her country for the first time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.