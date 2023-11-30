Western Advocate
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'This is your last chance': Woman on thin ice after making threats to kill

By Court Reporter
Updated November 30 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MAKING threats to kill has put a woman on thin ice, with a magistrate warning that any more charges will result in full time jail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.