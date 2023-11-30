'This is your last chance': Woman on thin ice after making threats to kill

MAKING threats to kill has put a woman on thin ice, with a magistrate warning that any more charges will result in full time jail.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Ashlee Hall, 28, of Cummings Street, West Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on November 22, 2023 to a 15-month intensive correction order (ICO).
Hall pleaded guilty on a previous occasion to intimidation and contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Hall was at a home in Bathurst with a man - listed as a protection person in an AVO against her - about 9.30am on September 6, 2023 when they got into an argument, court papers said.
After calling the victim, a woman - who is the second victim in the matter - drove to the home and could hear the pair arguing.
The woman then yelled out to Hall to stop.
"Do you want to go you fat (expletive)? Come over her you fat (expletive)," Hall in response.
"I'm gonna (expletive) kill ya."
The woman called triple-zero, and police arrived about 9.50am.
Officers, who could hear yelling when they arrived, went inside the home and spoke with the first victim.
Then after a brief search for Hall, she came from the backyard and told police she was not involved in the incident.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Hall's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela told the court that while his client's record didn't offer her leniency, she was trying to resolve an issue at the time.
"On reflection, Ms Hall would have handle matters differently," Mr Pahalawela said.
Mr Pahalawela then explained that, in his view, Hall was not an appropriate vehicle for deterrence, despite Hall being on court orders at the time of the offence.
"I strongly disagree with this, your behaviour makes you the perfect vehicle," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said to Hall.
"Your behaviour is condemned, it was totally unacceptable."
In placing Hall on an ICO, Ms Ellis said "this is your last chance".
"If you fail, you will take yourself to jail."
As a condition of the order, Hall must abstain from alcohol and drugs not prescribed by a doctor for the entire period.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.