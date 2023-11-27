Bathurst could see close to a month's worth of rain over two days

ANYONE leaving their house over the coming days should be armed with an umbrella and gumboots, because it's expected to be wet, wet, wet.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast two days of significant rainfall for the Bathurst region, starting from Tuesday, November 28.
A 90 per cent chance of rain is predicted for Tuesday, most likely to occur in the afternoon and evening. It's predicted that between seven and 30 millimetres could fall.
The wet weather will then continue on Wednesday, November 29, where there is again a 90 per cent chance of rain from the morning onward.
As much as 25mm could fall, the BoM says.
There is also the chance of a thunderstorm on both days.
If the maximum of 55mm is received, that will be nearly a month's worth of rain in the span of two days.
The average monthly rainfall in November in Bathurst is 62.7mm.
It's already been a wet month in Bathurst, with the agricultural station's official total sitting at 37mm so far.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.