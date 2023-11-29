'Stupid' man gives cops wrong name to get out of driving charge

STUPID; that's the word a man has used to describe his actions, after he gave police the wrong name to get out of trouble.
Tyson Blake Luke Sullivan of Hill Street, West Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on November 22, 2023 for driving while suspended and giving police false details.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges on an earlier occasion.
Court documents state Sullivan was behind the wheel of a Holden Commodore about 5.20pm on August 20, 2023 when he was pulled over by police in Windradyne.
Sullivan told police he left his licence in his wallet at home before he gave officers the name and address of a relative.
Police did checks in the RMS database and their system which showed the person whose details Sullivan gave held a current Provisional 2 licence.
A system error meant photo identification couldn't be used to verify Sullivan, so he was allowed to go.
But on September 5, police got information about the above stop and were given the correct details belonging to Sullivan.
They discovered his licence had been suspended for demerit point loss.
Sullivan's identity was confirmed by a check in the RMS database, with the photo matched to body worn video.
Sullivan's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela told the court that upon reflection, his client realised "it was a stupid thing to do".
"I can't disagree with that," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
"I'm hoping you realise your licence is not a right, it's a privilege, and that you don't continue to trash your driving record."
Sullivan was placed on a conditional release order for 12 months (without conviction) and fined $129.
