See when Andrew Gee presented Justin Laver with Queen Scout Award

ONE Bathurst Scout has recently been celebrated with an award ceremony on Saturday, November 18, from the Macquarie Woods.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Justin Laver recently received one of the highest Scout honours, after being a member of the Scouts since he was six years old.
And his years of hard work and dedication in the organisation has paid off, as he is now a Queen Scout Award recipient, which was celebrated at the ceremony.
"I've achieved the highest award for the under 18 section," he said.
There's "a lot of work" that goes into receiving one of these awards, including attending courses, studying land terrain and topography, participating in events, and leading and helping others.
He also had to participate in an Adventurous Journey, which included several days of hiking and paddling.
This journey ultimately led to Justin receiving his Queen Scout Award.
To officially commemorate the occasion, Andrew Gee MP was there to present the award to Justin, and several Scout members were there to celebrate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.