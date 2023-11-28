Dinosaurs and a hip-hop legend in Bathurst if you know where to look | The arts

After their forced COVID hiatus, The Idea of North is even more excited to be spreading the joy of vocal harmony again. Come and join the group for a session of hearty singing at a free community singing workshop on Thursday, November 30 at 6pm in the Orange CWA Hall. All ages, all levels of experience welcome. Participants will be led through vocal and harmony exercises designed to stretch your voice and expand your ears. A song will also be taught, with the opportunity to join The Idea of North on stage for the performance the following night. Bookings here.