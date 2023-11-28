Dinosaurs and a hip-hop legend in Bathurst if you know where to look | The arts

I WAS at a music event on Sunday (the Sister Cities gig at Reckless Brewery Bathurst) and met someone who was there for a craft group who meet at pubs!
There really is art happening in every corner in regional NSW at all kinds of interesting times and places.
Here's a few more nuggets of gold coming up.
WINNING possibly the award for best show description of the year is Triceratop by Adam Deusien: "A gay dinosaur climate change love story parable about loneliness and eco disaster." (tonight Wednesday 29 November, 7.30pm at BMEC).
Using cabaret, storytelling, performance lecture, sci-fi and camp, this rambunctious romp tells the story of the last days of the doomed Cretaceous Civilization.
Expect fun. One for the grown ups.
The show is on Wednesday, November 29 at 7.30pm at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC). Tickets can be purchased here.
WHO else points at the TV and screams, "There's Gabbi Bolt!", whenever they see Bathurst's own musical comedy star on screen?
She's currently touring with The War on 2023.
The show is a satirical wrap of the year's headlines from some of Australia's top satirists.
Now in its seventh year, the show is a non-stop barrage of one-liners, satirical sketches, audience quizzes, musical numbers and the best headlines from The Chaser and The Shovel.
The show is on at BMEC at 7.30pm on December 5. Tickets here.
POP on a T-shirt to support your favourite Aussie band tomorrow November 30 for Aus Music T-Shirt Day and drop a few dollars to the official fundraising campaign to support Australian musicians and music industry workers in need via the charity Support Act.
You definitely earn bonus points for rocking a shirt or merchandise from a local music act (I'll be wearing my favourite Smith & Jones t-shirt).
SPEAKING of great Aussie music, Urthboy is a personal favourite artist of mine (I'm hoping that statement hasn't just killed his coolness!).
The hip-hop MC legend will headline at Blockfest at Bathurst High on Saturday, December 2 from 3pm - an event very much open to all ages and everyone in town.
Celebrating music, art and dance, presented by Denison College Bathurst High Campus, it features dance and drama performances, visual arts displays and live music also from Swing Factor and Lueth Ajak.
Bathurst's Girrawaa Creative Works Centre, part of Bathurst Correctional Centre, have a one-day-only art exhibition on Saturday, December 2 from 10am to 2pm. All art is created by incarcerated Aboriginal artists. Cash sales only. Enter via Blayney Road.
Mudgee Arts Precinct will open the very prestigious Wynne Prize on Friday, December 1. This exhibitions is touring from the Art Gallery of New South Wales for the first time since it began over 125 years ago, giving our local community the chance to see the best of Australian contemporary landscape painting and sculpture closer to home. The exhibition runs through to January 28.
Kandos Museum opens an engrossing exhibition about Jack Mundey and the Green Bans. See it from December 1 to the end of January.
Rosnay Orangic at Canowindra open Two for 2 (Sat 2 December) Jen Salkeld and Pennie Scott are combining their talents in a Festival of the Earth, celebrating our riches and resources through multi-media art.
Lithgow's Gang Gang Gallery will open two new exhibitions on Thursday, November 30: Long Exposure, a photographic exhibition by Merridy Cairn-Duff, which runs through to Sunday, December 3. An unforgettable presentation of over 120 images of Wollemi National Park, Garden of Stone and beyond. 'Sentinels of Stone' is oil paintings showing Linda Starkey's interpretation of the unique rock sculptures found in the Gardens of Stone. Their annual Christmas Art Fair also opens on Thursday and runs until the end of December.
The Corner Store Gallery Orange's Ode to Pink exhibition runs until Saturday, December 2. This group exhibition features a diverse collective of abstract artists taking us on a vibrant journey through hue and colour. They open the Journey Person Handmade pop-up from Wednesday, December 6.
THE workshop scene isn't slowing down yet. There's lots on the calendar with a Christmas gift and decoration theme. Here some of the highlights:
After their forced COVID hiatus, The Idea of North is even more excited to be spreading the joy of vocal harmony again. Come and join the group for a session of hearty singing at a free community singing workshop on Thursday, November 30 at 6pm in the Orange CWA Hall. All ages, all levels of experience welcome. Participants will be led through vocal and harmony exercises designed to stretch your voice and expand your ears. A song will also be taught, with the opportunity to join The Idea of North on stage for the performance the following night. Bookings here.
At The Corridor Project near Wyangla Dam, join a botanical cyanotype making workshop on Saturday, December 2, with a talk by Dr Jordan Bailey, discussing the wood wide web and why mycelium is a key contributor to earth and soil health. Photo-media artist Steven Cavanagh will then facilitate a workshop processing cyanotypes and sculptural constructions using organic material collected from site. Bookings here.
