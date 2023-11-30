Central West JO delivering for Bathurst and will do much more | Mayor's say

LAST week, I attended my first Central NSW Joint Organisation (JO) meeting, held at NSW Parliament for the good reason of getting access to ministers, from the Premier down.
The JO represents a grouping of about a dozen councils across the Central West, from Lithgow to Condobolin, and does great work lobbying for the Central West, like on water security, energy security, transport connectivity and infrastructure.
Our agenda included briefings from a range of ministers that I am keeping Bathurst close to, including, of course, the Premier Chris Minns, NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, Minister for Water and Housing Rose Jackson, Minister for Regional Roads Jenny Aitchison, and Minister for Energy Penny Sharpe (amongst others).
In addition to accessing state ministers, the JO provides an ideal forum for member councils to raise, discuss, collaborate, and lobby on issues of commonality.
Given several mayors recently left the JO, a few job vacancies were available, so I successfully nominated to be a portfolio mayor for three key policy areas: water security, transport (including infrastructure), and energy - because all these are critical to Bathurst.
The JO also does a great job of bulk purchasing various products and services to get great discounts on prices per unit to member councils, like electricity, road materials, service contracts, etc.
In fact, the JO delivers a return of $9.40 for every dollar that member councils contribute, which is a stellar result given all NSW Councils face financial sustainability issues and ever-increasing cost-shifting to the tune of $1.36 billion per year, up 78 per cent from $820 million in just over five years.
That's the equivalent of more than $460 per ratepayer annually, as reported by Local Government NSW.
The Keppel-William Street roundabout upgrade is finally being done and is important work because these older two-laned roundabouts are accident magnets.
That said, I fully recognise the hassle and strain these public works have on local businesses, who I emphasise are all still open and trading as usual.
There's no need to avoid any business you'd normally go to just because the parking is a few steps further.
