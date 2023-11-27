The rains are 'ere: How much Bathurst can expect on Wednesday

BATHURST is set to be smashed by more rain later this week and it may bring minor flooding.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bathurst is expecting to receive showers on Wednesday, November 29, that has a 95 per cent chance of bringing 10-25 millimetres of rain.
Showers are most likely to occur in the morning and afternoon, with a chance of a thunderstorm too.
Winds will be northeasterly 15-25 km/h, turning north to northwesterly during the morning.
Overnight temperatures falling to between 13 and 17 with daytime temperatures reaching 21 to 26.
A warning has also been issued for Bathurst and surrounding communities for minor flooding.
The forecast rainfall may cause flooding along rivers in parts of the Central West.
Catchments are currently dry to relatively wet in parts of the region but the weather system is expected to cause flooding for Macquarie River from Wednesday.
Areas that may be affected include the low-lying areas of the Turon and Macqarie rivers.
