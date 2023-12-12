Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Five reasons why: Farraway throws support behind integrated medical centre

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
December 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PLANS for the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) have received the backing of Sam Farraway MLC, who championed the development in the NSW Parliament.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.