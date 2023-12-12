Five reasons why: Farraway throws support behind integrated medical centre

PLANS for the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) have received the backing of Sam Farraway MLC, who championed the development in the NSW Parliament.
The intention to create the BIMC was first announced in December, 2020, with the former Clancy Motors site in Howick Street the chosen location.
Given the cost of the project, initially estimated to be $70 million, it is considered a state significant development and as a result cannot be determined by Bathurst Regional Council.
As the wait continues for the development application (DA) to be lodged, Mr Farraway has listed the five reasons why he believes the BIMC is needed in the community.
Mr Farraway said the private hospital is currently struggling to attract specialists.
A new, modern building would make the task a lot easier.
"New specialists and surgeons, they want modern facilities, they want a proper integrated medical centre," he said.
"They want to ensure that their clients, who are patients in the Central West, are better connected to other medical services, and that is what the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre will do."
The BIMC is proposed to occupy the former Clancy Motors site, which has been vacant since the car dealership moved out to Sydney Road in 2016.
Mr Farraway described the Howick Street site as "very dead and empty", and said the integrated medical centre would bring life to it.
The businesses in the Bathurst CBD would have access to more customers if the BIMC was to be built, Mr Farraway explained.
"In order for small businesses to not only survive the current cost of living crisis and the tightening within the economy, especially within small business and retail, they need more customers," he said.
"The only way you create more customers is to create more foot traffic walking through their shops, past their shops, in and around the CBD."
The BIMC is expected to attract specialists and other health workers to Bathurst.
"This building could, quite possibly, house hundreds of people who would have a new place of employment in Bathurst in the CBD, and that is good for our regional economy," Mr Farraway said.
With the BIMC would come a multi-storey car park, which would provide hundreds more spaces in the CBD.
Mr Farraway said this would go a long way towards ensuring that people who work in and visit the CBD have access to proper parking options.
"We are talking about hundreds of car spaces - not metered, one would hope - that would allow for parking and for the activation of the CBD," he said.
