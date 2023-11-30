A one of a kind entertainers dream

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday December 1: 48 Marsden Lane, Kelso:
Built in 2011, 48 Marsden Lane is a home that is full of modern comforts and finishes. Set on a generous 990 square metre block, the home itself has a large footprint of approximately 328 square metres, which provides plenty of room both indoors and outdoors for the whole family.
The gorgeous property boasts an astonishing four living areas, and listing agent Mark Dwyer said the home had no shortages of elegance. "Spacious and versatile, the large kitchen opens up into the main living area, with another three, consisting of the dining room, entertaining room and second living area.
"You can also enjoy the outdoor entertaining area with gazebo for hosting friends and family, and with a separate office space off of the garage, and ducted heating and cooling throughout, this home ticks all of the boxes you have," he said. "With an additional shed out the back, this is an entertainers delight, family abode, or downsizers dream."
48 Marsden Lane provides a spacious main bedroom complete with wrap-around robe and private ensuite, making it the perfect parents retreat. There is also a additional three generously sized bedrooms, all with built in robes.
Mark said that attention to detail was key throughout the home. "There are plantation shutters throughout and side access to the home leading up to the large shed that also has power.
"Owners can walk through the kitchen into the oversized laundry which would make an ideal butlers area and offers an abundance of storage and space," he said. "The main bathroom consists of a separate toilet for convenience and a large spa bath for family and friends to enjoy."
While the property itself is simply stunning, the location also adds to the allure. 48 Marsden Lane is ideally located on a revered street, close to schools, Trinity Heights Shopping Centre, parks, and shops. Just a short drive to Bathurst's vibrant CBD, the home is situated in an enviable part of the estate, with many young families and retirees as your neighbours.
This property is one that needs to be seen to be appreciated. With the endless amount of living spaces, abundance of storage and a room for everyone, this is the property to call home. Move in and enjoy the multiple, enormous living areas, and exceptional level of finishes throughout.
