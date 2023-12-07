Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Hooray for Glenray, for embracing tomorrow with a fresh rebrand

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated December 8 2023 - 10:07am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE was a movie of a different kind screening in Cinema 3 at Metro Cinemas Bathurst on Monday, November 27.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.