Hooray for Glenray, for embracing tomorrow with a fresh rebrand

THERE was a movie of a different kind screening in Cinema 3 at Metro Cinemas Bathurst on Monday, November 27.
This movie was a documentary, focusing on the 65 year history of the Central West disability service, Glenray, and the plans for the industry in the future.
More than 100 people attended the movie screening, which was followed by a presentation from Glenray staff, who introduced the rebranding for the company.
This rebranding was focused on the introduction of three new words into the Glenray logo: "Embrace Your Tomorrow".
These three words are central to the new brand, and communicate the endless possibilities for people with a disability, and the opportunities that Glenray can allow for these people to lead a fulfilling life.
Following the formalities, attendees enjoyed some wraps and scones, as well as tea and coffee and other refreshments.
Attendees were also invited to reminisce on their memories with Glenray, and share their stories, which spanned 65 years.
