Bushrangers skipper James takes AFL Central West's top honour for second time

A DOMINANT season of AFL Central West senior men's football has seen Bathurst Bushrangers' Andrew James named the competition's best and fairest winner for 2023.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
It's James' second time winning the award after he took out the honour in 2018.
James has dealt with a spate of injuries over recent seasons but in a year where he was able to play out an entire campaign he built up momentum all the way to the grand final.
He claimed the player of the season honour convincingly, finishing with 29 points to put him clear of nearest chasers Cooper Brien (18) and Mitch Taylor (11).
There's a bit of deja vu to James' second MVP win, which has once again come in a year where the Bushrangers went down in the grand final.
The team honour is what he craves most but James said the individual accolade at least feels like a reward for the work he'd put into his season.
"I'd trade this for a premiership every day of the week. Team success is what we play for but winning this award is pretty special," he said.
"I felt like I'd put a pretty good year together. It's probably the first full year I've played in maybe four years, or even 2018 when I last won the award.
"From 2019 onwards I've kept picking up injuries that seemed to kill my momentum. Last year I thought I started off really well before I smashed my finger and that put my out for six weeks.
"I went into this year knowing it was the fittest I'd been for a while and I wanted to push myself and it's definitely paid off."
James took on the captaincy role for the Bushrangers this season and thrived under the added responsibilities.
"It's a pleasing thing to win, especially in my first year as captain. I enjoyed the captaincy and I think that spurred me on a bit to try and put a great year together," he said.
"I'm not necessarily the best talker or motivator but the best way I can show the boys is to do it on the field."
Winning the 2023 player of the season prize means more to James than his first award five years ago.
"My first year I was still very much the new kid on the block and I think I stood out because no-one knew who I was. I think I might have picked up a few cheap votes because of that," he said.
"This one I think is a bit more meaningful because it's five years down the track and I'm turning 32 in a month and I'm on the back end now.
"The pressure was on us this year. We were the hunted and the Giants got us. It felt like I had to stand up and play a bit better, and I felt that I was able to do that. I'm proud of the year I put together."
Brien took out the leading goal kicker award (45) and club mate Olivia Johnston (37) led the way in the senior women's count.
Dubbo Demons' Emily Warner was named the senior women's best and fairest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.