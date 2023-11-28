Bathurst bracing for minor flooding, as heavy rainfall forecast

HEAVY rainfall in the district is likely to lead to minor flooding along the Macquarie River in the coming days.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting heavy rainfall on Wednesday for both Bathurst and Oberon.
Oberon and the region's high country upstream of the Macquarie River has already received plenty of rainfall in the past week, which is leading risk of potential minor flooding downstream at Bathurst and beyond.
State Emergency Service (SES) Western Zone Superintendent Joshua Clark said rainfall upstream is the best indicator of potential flooding, compared to the rain that falls in Bathurst.
"Over the last seven days, Oberon has actually had 115mm of rainfall," he said.
"When you think about that amount of rain over the last seven days and we could see anywhere between 50-80mm in the next 24 hours, that is where we could see the rise in the river at Bathurst.
"We look at the gauge upstream to work out potential impacts downstream. This flood watch is right across Western slopes and plains."
There's also a minor flooding warning for the Macquarie River at Burrendong Dam near Wellington, as well as the Turon River north of Bathurst.
"That's all based off the forecast, which needs to eventuate first," Mr Clark said.
Mr Clark said the SES has received four requests for sandbagging in Bathurst, but said no properties are at risk of major flooding.
People living or working along rivers and streams with a flood watch must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.
Flood warnings will be issued if the minor flood level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.
Severe weather warnings will be issued or updated if very heavy rain is forecast or observed.
For more information on the Flood Watch Service, visit the bureau's website.
FloodSafe advice is available at the SES' website.
For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500
For life threatening emergencies, call Trple Zero immediately
The next flood watch will be issued by 12pm on Wednesday, November 29.
