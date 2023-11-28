Western Advocate
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Bathurst bracing for minor flooding, as heavy rainfall forecast

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 28 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HEAVY rainfall in the district is likely to lead to minor flooding along the Macquarie River in the coming days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help