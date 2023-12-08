'It just changed her': Glenray rebrand to help clients 'embrace tomorrow'

GLENRAY spent the day on Monday, November 27, looking back at the past, all so that the industry can look towards the future.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
And the future of the organisation was solidified with a rebranding event that was held at Metro Cinemas Bathurst.
There were more than 100 people in attendance at the event, ranging from past clients, to present employees, and everyone in between.
To make the day even more special, everybody present on the day was treated to a documentary tracing the organisations impressive 65 year history.
This was something that Glenray marketing manager Elisa Miller was especially impressed by, as it highlighted the solidarity between Glenray and the community.
"We've had a screening of our short film, 'Glenray: A ray of hope', which is the story of our history, and also we have revealed our new branding for the organisation," Ms Miller said.
"We've got a new logo, which basically is bringing our image more in line with what we do, and expressing exactly how we support people living with disability, with layers of secure, trusted support and putting people at the centre of what we do."
This new logo was accompanied with a new tagline 'Embrace Your Tomorrow.'
"That's all about the individual being able to embrace their tomorrow, embrace their goals, and about us supporting them to be able to achieve what they want to," Ms Miller said.
This is something that Glenray has been doing in the Central West since 1957, when the organisation started as a group of concerned parents of children with disabilities.
These parents needed a place for their children to be able to learn and grow, and to give them a better future. So, a school for the disabled was opened.
And, in attendance at the rebranding event, was one of the school's first students, Elizabeth Ryan, who is now 76 years old.
Ms Ryan was accompanied by several members of her family, including her older sister Dorothy Porto, and her brother Jerry Ryan.
And Ms Ryan's siblings were extremely grateful to Glenray, and all the ways in which the organisation has enriched the life of their sister since its inception.
"In the beginning, when she started school, we all lived in Perthville ... and our mother bought a little steel frame which I put on the back of my bike, because I would ride to school with my sister," Mr Ryan said.
"I used to put her on the back, and mum put a little strap on her, and then I would ride the three miles to school.
"When she got to school, there wasn't much in those days for the students, and for people with her disability to be there, so she would have chalks and colouring books and just sit in the corner. She was never taught anything."
That was until she started attending the Glenray school, where there were specialised classes and learning programs.
These programs significantly boosted Ms Ryan's communication and interpersonal skills, as well as her general cognisance.
"Glenray was more than just sitting down and filling in a piece of paper, and not having any communication with anyone. It just changed her," Mr Ryan said.
Glenray also provided the opportunity for Ms Ryan to develop her skills as an employee, and she spent some time working in the Bathurst laundromat.
But that didn't last long.
"Elizabeth worked in the laundry but I think it was costing them too much for irons, because she would throw them," Mrs Porto said.
"She didn't like the ironing, so every time they would give her an iron, she would throw it on the floor, so she didn't stay in the laundry for very long."
Now, Ms Ryan resides in a Glenray home in Orange, where she attends several community programs, and still spends plenty of time with her siblings.
In fact, Mrs Porto recently moved to Orange to be closer to her sister.
A move that Ms Ryan was very pleased by.
"I got a phone call from her yesterday, and she said 'I love you Dorothy, when are you picking me up?'," Mrs Porto said.
Mr Ryan and Mrs Porto expressed deep gratitude towards Glenray, and the Central West as a whole, for always supporting the organisation.
The pair believe that the community is a big part of the reason as to why Glenray has lasted so many years, and will last for many more to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.