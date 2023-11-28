Tennis Talk | Bingo Ladies storm into Eglinton grand final

Captain 'Slugger' Bullock and his Bingo Ladies side of 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher, Sarah Tree, Colin Whitechurch and Jim Geyer stormed into this year's Bathurst R.S.L. Club spring competition grand final on Saturday.
The team defeated The Diggers side of Jason Molkentin, Dave Smith, Harry Dang, Toko Tari and Kath Wilkinson seven sets to five, 62 games to 46.
The star player in this match was no doubt young gun Col Whitchurch, as he was the only player of the 12 to take to the court to win all of his four sets 6-0, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.
This was an impressive display of tennis from the young gun who will be firing all the shots come grand final day.
Whitchurch teamed up with the 'Iron Lady' Schumacher and completely outclassed The Diggers pairing of Dave Smith and Harry Dang, playing some blistering tennis and winning 6-2, 6-3.
Sarah Tree was also in hot form for the Bingo Ladies playing some very smart tennis, winning three sets 6-1, 6-0, 6-4.
Bingo Ladies captain 'Slugger' Bullock was like a pig in mud after his team's win.
"It was a sweet victory today for us. We will be there when the whips are cracking on grand final day, don't you worry about that," he said.
The second match saw the Gunners side of Rod Schumacher, Kurt Booth, Brian Dwyer, James Meares and Stacey Markwick defeat the Light Horsman side of Brook Lynch, Ben Heard, Paul Toole, Mark Siegert and Joe Camilleri 10 sets to two.
Schumacher and Booth showed glimpses of brilliance for the winning side with Dwyer, Meares and Markwick digging deep.
The club would like to welcome to the club Mark Siegert, who substituted in his first match last Saturday.
Siegert played with plenty of purpose although his side lost on the day.
