Bunt delighted to reach decider in debut season with Canberra Chill

TAMSIN Bunt remains upbeat and excited for the future following her Canberra Chill's Hockey One grand final appearance on Sunday.
The former Bathurst player made the switch from the NSW Pride prior to the start of this season and it almost turned into the ultimate winning switch, with the Chill going down 4-1 to the Brisbane Blaze in the big game.
Bunt had to battle her way past her former team, and fellow Bathurst talent Hannah Kable, in Saturday's semi-final against the Pride before returning to take on the Blaze the following day in front of the home crowd.
Canberra maintained a 1-0 lead for much of the decider after Kalindi Commerford flicked the ball home after a blocked penalty corner.
Blaze's Brit Wilkinson equalised before a goal from teammate Dayle Dolkens forced the Chill to throw everything at a comeback goal.
That included sacrificing their goalkeeper for an additional player in the field, and unfortunately for Canberra a counter attack goal from Brisbane's Savannah Fitzpatrick put the result beyond doubt.
Still, it's a year that former Australian representative Bunt will be looking back on with plenty of fondness.
"It was such a successful year," she said.
"I made the decision to move to the Canberra Chill this year for my own personal development, and I'd been a part of NSW for so long so I thought that at the back end of my career I'd try something different to get something more out of my hockey.
"I'm so glad I made the switch. It was so enjoyable. I was able to bring a lot of my experience to the team."
Chill finished the regular season in third place thanks to a record of three wins, two shoot out wins and one loss.
That set up a game against the second-placed Pride, where the Chill would aim to reach their first ever grand final across either the women's or men's competition.
Canberra scored an upset 4-1 win to turn their dream into a reality.
"It was a very satisfying win," Bunt said.
"Obviously NSW are such a strong contender every year so to win that semi was a very good feeling."
Chill made a great start to the grand final and looked up for the fight throughout the contest.
"We were winning the battle for most of the game before it went to 1-all, then they got the goal and a conversion," Bunt said.
"We took the keeper off with four minutes to go and they got a goal at the end because we were all pushed forward. Those are risks you take when you bring the keeper off.
"We put it all on the line in those last few minutes and we're still so proud of our performance."
Bunt said the warm welcome from the Canberra club already has her keen to make a return in 2024 if the opportunities arises.
"After the final everyone was like 'Are you coming back next year? Make sure you come back. You've got more years in you'," she said.
"It was a good sign that Canberra, especially the women's team, that we were able to make the semi-final - let alone the final - because it's such a massive achievement.
"The girls really wanted to win. It was never a case of 'Oh, we made the final. That's great for us', we wanted to win that final a lot. It's a great testament to the team, and they will be pushing for that again next year."
