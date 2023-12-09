Woman in high-vis helped herself to delivery van's contents, police say

A WOMAN has narrowly escaped serving time behind bars after she was caught on CCTV footage stealing packages from a delivery van.
Amber Leigh Griffin, 32, of Commonwealth Street, West Bathurst, was sentenced to a 17-month intensive correction order (ICO) in Bathurst Local Court on November 27, 2023 after she pleaded guilty to larceny.
Police documents before the court said Griffin was seen on CCTV video parking next to a delivery van that was stopped at a loading dock attached to a shopping centre in Bathurst on August 28 at about 11.30am.
A man in yellow high-visibility gear walked from the car towards Howick Street to act as a lookout, while Griffin - also dressed in high-vis - began to unload the packages from the van into her Mazda 323, according to police.
Griffin then drove away with the packages, according to the police documents.
The following day, Griffin was seen by police dumping a pile of fluorescent clothes on the floor of a Bathurst laundromat.
Shortly afterwards, she was arrested at her home.
While at Griffin's residence, police executed a search warrant and say they found a number of mobile phones, Samsung watches, and documents belonging to businesses.
She was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where police say she admitted to the theft.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis acknowledged Griffin - who was in breach of an intensive correction order - had a major health challenge she was facing, but said the mother-of-three must stop her criminal behaviour before she is jailed.
"I accept your tragic [health] diagnosis ... but you have a number of issues that you are not being honest about," Ms Ellis said.
"You didn't appear to be honest with Community Corrections, you haven't stopped your offending and yet again I'm prepared to give you leniency.
"You must understand, you are getting to the point where everyone being accommodating won't continue."
As part of the ICO, which acts as a term of prison served in the community, Griffin must abstain from alcohol and from drugs not prescribed by a doctor.
