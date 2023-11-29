Arts and culture project? Sport project? There's a grant for that, and more

APPLICATIONS open this week for the NSW Government's Clubgrants category three program.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The grants are for arts and culture, community, disaster readiness, and sport and recreation.
Funding from $50,000 to $300,000 will support sport and recreation infrastructure including projects such as sports centres, playgrounds and swimming pools.
Arts and culture infrastructure, including museums, art galleries or cultural centres, could receive funding between $50,000 and $200,000.
Disaster readiness infrastructure funding of $50,000 to $200,000 is available to support evacuation centres, capital equipment or a multipurpose community facility.
Grant funding of between $50,000 and $250,000 will support community infrastructure, such as a multipurpose community hub or a service for an eligible community group.
Applications close on December 18, 2023, with more information available at www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/clubgrants-category-3-fund
THE 2024 Legal Topics diary have arrived in my office!
The free publication contains essential legal information for older people including scams, neighbour disputes, consumer rights and owning and renting your home.
A copy of the diary can be picked up from the Bathurst electorate office, located at 229 Howick Street, Bathurst or call us on 6332 1300 to arrange an alternative solution.
Tech-savvy seniors are encouraged to go online and complete Legal Aid NSW's diary survey with details on the inside front cover.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.