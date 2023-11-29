Western Advocate
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Arts and culture project? Sport project? There's a grant for that, and more

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
November 30 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole with copies of the 2024 Legal Topics for Seniors diary. Picture supplied
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole with copies of the 2024 Legal Topics for Seniors diary. Picture supplied

APPLICATIONS open this week for the NSW Government's Clubgrants category three program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.