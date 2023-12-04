Tears shed as court learns of woman's shock beer binge at race track

GETTING behind the wheel of a car after drinking a dozen cans of beer has spelt trouble for a 30-year-old woman.
Keera Anne Frager of Ryans Road, Rockley Mount pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 22, 2023 to high range drink-driving.
Police got a call from a woman - later identified as Frager - who said she was sitting in a black Holden Barina at the top of Mount Panorama drinking alcohol around 6.15pm on October 31, 2023, court papers said.
Frager told police she had passed out and that once she got her seat belt on, she would be driving away.
Police said they went to Mount Panorama and spotted the car travelling along Brock Skyline towards Forest Elbow.
Frager was then stopped on Conrod Straight.
After a "slow and unsteady" Frager was asked for her licence, she gave a positive roadside reading for alcohol.
Frager - who bought a carton of Carlton Draught and drunk it as she drove from Mudgee to Bathurst - was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Frager admitted to drinking 12 full strength cans of beer before she attempted to leave Mount Panorama.
She also explained to police she had a disagreement with a family member and thought alcohol would fix the issue.
Then, Frager gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.220.
Solicitor James Horsburgh entered the plea on behalf of Frager, and explained there were "a lot of matters going on at the time".
Frager cried as Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the court documents and described the alcohol reading as "very high".
The matter was adjourned to Bathurst Local Court on January 10 for a referral to the Magistrates Early Referral into Treatment (MERIT) program.
