Rain gets in the way of a fun week of Bathurst bowls

After our very welcomed rain on Tuesday night, twenty - eight Bowlers nominated to play Two games of Social Triples and Four games of Social Pairs. But unfortunately, the Weather forecast for heavy rain during the afternoon did arrive after our Bowlers had played an average of 3 to 6 ends.
Game No. 1, Rink 1: Skip. Robert Lindsay, Norm.Hayes and Ian Shaw were drawn to play Skip. Garry Hotham, Annette Myres and Jim Grives and It did appear that it was going to be a very even game of Lawn Bowls after the 4th end.
Game No. 2, Rink 2: Skip. Ray Noonan and Scott Bennett were drawn to play Skip. Kathy Evans and Jack Smith. Again it appeared to be a very close game of Lawn Bowls after 6 ends.
Game No. 3, Rink 3: Skip. Kevin Miller and Joe Young after the 5th end were just showing their dominance in their game against Skip. Peter Drew and Phillip Murray after the 5th end.
Game No. 4, Rink 4: Skip. Robert Bourke and John Martin played Skip.John Archer and Michael Hope in what appeared to be another close match after the 6th end,
Game No. 5, Rink 5: In the Triples game, Skip. Paul Reece, Trevor Kellock and Annette McPherson, were leading early against Skip. Paul Rodenhuis, Paul Rapley and Robert Keady after the 4th end.
Game No. 6, Rink 6: Skip. Luke Dobie and John McDonagh started very well, led after the 3rd end over Skip. Denis Oxley and Margaret Miller, which would have been a very interesting game.
Saturday, 25th November, 2023
Bowlers, Bowlers, Bowlers, where were you all on a wonderful Spring afternoon? Only 12 bowlers were nominated to play on the last Saturday of our Spring season at the City.
Game No. 1, Rink 18: In the first game of Social Triples, Skip. Chris Stafford, John McDonagh and Flynn Armstrong scored One shot on the 11th end to draw level with Skip. Daniel Prasad, Paul Rodenhuis and James Nau, who scored One shot on the 15th end to level the scores at 10 shots all. Then by taking control of the game, Team Stafford scored 9 shots to 3 shots to be successful 19 shots to 13 shots over Team Prasad. Our Club's Promising Junior Bowler, Flynn Armstrong had a very consistent game and he showed that he is really an improving Bowler at the City.
Game No. 2, Rink 16: This was a remarkable game of Lawn bowls, as it was played in two sections, No.1 end to No.11 end and No.12 ends to 21 ends and with No.22 end played to determine the game winner.
Skip. John Archer, Paul Reece and Jim Grives combined magnificently to lead 19 shots to 6 shots after the 11th end against Skip. Garry Hotham, Denis Oxley and Anthony Morrissey. Then after changing their Skip, Skip. Denis Oxley, Garry Hotham and Anthony Morrissey combined very well to level the scores at 21 shots all after the 18th end, over Team Archer. Both teams each scored 2 shots to be level after the 21st end at 23 shots all. When John bowled his last bowl he drew 3 shots, but to be worried Denis bowled a magnificent last Bowl to draw the winning shot and Team Oxley were victorious 24 shots to 23 shots over Team Archer after the 22nd end. In a great game of Lawn Bowls at the " Greens on William."
Our Prestigious Carillon Fours Tournament which has $10,000 in Prize Money will be held on next Saturday 2nd and on Sunday 3rd December, 2023. Our Club President, Garry Hotham has requested that if possible any of our Club members are able to help with the "Setting Up" of the Club and Grounds be at the Club by 8.00 am. on Saturday morning.
The magnificent Rain that fell on both Tuesday and Wednesday could be said " That is just what the Doctor ordered." to complement the great preparation work to our 4 greens that has been undertaken by our Club President, Garry Hotham and Bowls Secretary, John Archer and Volunteers to bring all of our Greens up to a high standard for our Prestigious $10 Thousand Carillon Fours Tournament, which begins on Saturday,1st December,2023 and finishing on Sunday, 2nd December,2023.
Although Garry and John are not Doctors, they no doubt would have "Ordered" the great rain that arrived on Tuesday and Wednesday.
By the Bowling Shark
With the bowlers doing their best to dodge, duck, weave and dodge around the stormy weather of late, there has been a great attendance for the social arena and also the commencement of the Men's Four's Championship. This is how the week rolled:
Sunday 19 November 2023
Rink two: George Ballard, Jocelyn Ballard and Leonie McGarry looked set for a comfortable win against Ruby Elphick, Val Zylstra and Peter Zylstra. Team McGarry was 12-6 up with one end to go and Team Zylstra did their best to upset the apple cart, but Team McGarry held on for a 12-11 win.
Rink three: Merle Stephens, Sue Murray and Pauline Clark was 10-0 up by the 4 th end of play against Allan Clark, Rory Elphick and Peter Drew. Team Clark was not holding back and held on to win the match 19-10.
Rink four: Shaun Elphick, Margret Miller and Phil Murray were blind sided by John Toole, Betsy Thornberry and Noel Witney who were 18-4 up by the 10 th . Team Witney holding on for a 20 point win 24-4.
Rink five: Dick Graham and Kevin Miller looked set for the win with a 4-0 lead by the 4 th against Kevin Dwyer and Des Sanders. Unfortunately for Team Miller they let the opposition into the match and went down 12-7.
Saturday 25 November 2023 (Men's Four's Championship Matches)
Rink one: Athol Flanagan, Kerry Connors, John Hobson and Mick McDonald were 6 all after 6 ends of play against Ron Hollebone, Geoff Thorne, Tiger Smith and Paul Galvin. Team McDonald dominated the match from there and ran away with the win, 28-10.
Rink three: Peter Phegan, Max Elms, Allan Clark and Noel Witney were on the receiving end from the start against Scott Chapman, Tony Urza, Glen Urza and Craig Bush. Team Witney could keep up and went down 27-9.
Rink five: Terry James, Garry Cameron, Dave Josh and Rhys Harvey were up 10-4 by the 9 th against Steve Finnerty, Andrew Moffatt, Shaun Elphick and Trevor Sharpham. Team Sharpham fought back and gained the lead to take the match 25-16.
Rink six: (Social) Bill Dawson and Ron Hogan was 6 all after 8 ends of play against Rory Elphick and Glen Carter. Team Hogan did what they could to keep up from there but went down to Team Carter 23-10.
Rink seven: Jeff Adams, Greg Hallett, Darryl Shurmer and Hugh Brennan opened the match on all eight cylinders with a 14-7 lead by the 8 th against Dick Graham, Peter Hope, Ted Parker and Tim Pickstone. However, the wheels fell off for Team Brennan who went down in a close one 25-22.
Sunday 26 November 2023
Rink two: Peter Drew, Mick Sewell, Paul Francis and Lacie Koszta were 5 all after seven ends of play against Scott Chapman, Tony Urza, Glen Urza and Craig Bush. Team Koszta took charge of the match and won in the end 20-15.
Tuesday 28 November 2023
Rink ten: Darryl Howard, Peter Phegan and Peter Drew were 5 all after 7 ends against John Toole, Russ McPherson and Max Elms. Team Drew kept up the pace as did Team Elms who got the win in the end 18-17.
Rink eleven: Terry Clark, Graham Scott and Darryl Shurmer were chasing their tails from the start against Robert Raithby, Terry Chifley and Jim Clark who were 13-7 up by the 9th . Team Clark went on to win the match 26-14.
Rink twelve: Bill Dawson, Glen Carter and Noel Witney were 9 all after 10 ends against Bryce Peard, Kevin Dwyer and Allan Clark. Team Witney held the lead to the end of the match to win 24-22.
Rink thirteen: Greg Hallett, Ron Hogan and Brian Hope were 14-3 up by the 9 th against Dick Graham, Mick Burke and Shaun Elphick. Team Hope did not relent on the lead and walked away with an easy win 24-13.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan, so until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
