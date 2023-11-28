Rain gets in the way of a fun week of Bathurst bowls

Skip. John Archer, Paul Reece and Jim Grives combined magnificently to lead 19 shots to 6 shots after the 11th end against Skip. Garry Hotham, Denis Oxley and Anthony Morrissey. Then after changing their Skip, Skip. Denis Oxley, Garry Hotham and Anthony Morrissey combined very well to level the scores at 21 shots all after the 18th end, over Team Archer. Both teams each scored 2 shots to be level after the 21st end at 23 shots all. When John bowled his last bowl he drew 3 shots, but to be worried Denis bowled a magnificent last Bowl to draw the winning shot and Team Oxley were victorious 24 shots to 23 shots over Team Archer after the 22nd end. In a great game of Lawn Bowls at the " Greens on William."