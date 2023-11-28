Western Advocate
Rain gets in the way of a fun week of Bathurst bowls

Updated November 29 2023 - 11:39am, first published 6:30am
BATHURST CITY

After our very welcomed rain on Tuesday night, twenty - eight Bowlers nominated to play Two games of Social Triples and Four games of Social Pairs. But unfortunately, the Weather forecast for heavy rain during the afternoon did arrive after our Bowlers had played an average of 3 to 6 ends.

