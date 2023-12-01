After months of waiting, VANFEST's fate is sealed

IT'S news that VANFEST ticket holders have been expecting but now it's official.
The event has been cancelled.
Thousands of tickets had already been sold for the music festival, which was meant to be held at Bathurst on Saturday, December 2, 2023, having been postponed by a year.
But ticket holders were informed on November 17 that VANFEST had been officially cancelled.
They were left even more frustrated, when they discovered their tickets were non-refundable.
Curtis Bird, a Bathurst man behind a social media group to put pressure on organisers to let ticket holders know what was happening, was disappointed that the event was cancelled.
"Any optimism disappeared when we got the email," he said.
"The amount of combined effort wasted by this drama is ridiculous. There are a couple hundred people in the Vanfest Refunds Facebook group who took Fair Trading and NCAT [NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal] paths just to get denied a refund after all of it."
Mr Bird said members of the group have now sought legal advice.
"We're not wasting any more time. We've been given professional legal advice," he said.
"A local solicitor I approached was clear about our right to a refund under Australian Consumer Law.
"He referred me to the Law Society of NSW to find a firm with the capacity for a case this size, and they've already provided a list of suitable firms."
In the email sent from VANFEST, ticket holders have been offered an exchange for other events.
But many ticket holders, like Mr Bird, want a full refund and aren't interested in other events.
"VANFEST have refused to acknowledge our right to a refund or explain why they won't honour it," he said.
"They contradicted themselves by offering refunds initially that we don't believe they ever processed.
"We know Fair Trading and NCAT chased them for months and they can't pretend they don't know that we want answers.
"The only acceptable outcome now is a refund of the hundreds or even thousands each ticket holder paid."
VANFEST was contacted for comment.
