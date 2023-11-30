Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Can you spare a few dollars so someone else doesn't have to go without?

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
November 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH Christmas less than a month away, hampers full of the essentials, and a few treats, are being prepared for people in need.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.