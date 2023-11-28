Here's how much rain Bathurst recorded overnight

BATHURST received a dumping of rain in the early hours of Wednesday, November 29, as the city remains of flood watch.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
In the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday, Bathurst recorded 16.6 millimetres of rain at the city's official gauge at the airport.
A vast majority of that rain fell in a three hour period between 1.30am and 4.30am.
It's the most rainfall Bathurst has received this month, topping the total of 14.8mm recorded on Wednesday, November 22.
In the past week, Bathurst has received 52.2mm of rain.
Just down the road, Orange recorded 32mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am but southern parts of the region were hit by far more meaningful falls.
Forbes was drenched by 93mm overnight, while Cowra (55mm), West Wyalong (54mm), Parkes (52mm) and Young (46mm) were all saturated.
Mudgee, too, a couple of days out from one of the biggest days of that town's calendar, the Mudgee Cup, copped 32mm.
Lithgow received 16mm, while further north, Dubbo recorded 9mm.
Possible flooding in parts of the Central West remains a possibility, a rain continues to fall.
A broad low pressure system is expected to bring widespread rainfall across parts of the Central West, with severe thunderstorms and locally heavy falls for the next few days.
Areas impacted include the Macquarie River to Bathurst, the Turon and Macquarie rivers to Burrendong Dam and the Macquarie River downstream of Burrendong Dam.
Jenolan Caves Road is also closed between Bicentennial National Trail and Jenolan Caves House until at least Thursday, due to bad weather.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
People living or working along rivers and streams with a flood watch must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.
Flood warnings will be issued if the minor flood level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.
Severe weather warnings will be issued or updated if very heavy rain is forecast or observed.
For more information on the Flood Watch Service, visit the bureau's website.
FloodSafe advice is available at the SES' website.
For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500
For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero immediately
The next flood watch will be issued by 12pm on Wednesday, November 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.