Going Nuts in the Bush: using dance to make a stance against DV

BATHURST and the Central West are teaming up on Friday, December 1st, to prove that there are no limits in the city, for what will be done to put an end to domestic violence (DV).
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
And this is all being done with the help of Tina Turner and the dance, The Nutbush, for the inaugural event dubbed 'Going Nuts in the Bush.'
At 10am from Kings Parade, Housing Plus and Bathurst Police are coming together, and welcoming the community to participate in the Nutbush to raise awareness against DV.
The iconic Tina Turner track was chosen for the event as Turner was a victim-survivor of Domestic and Family violence herself, and was brave and courageous in her fight against DV.
And the importance of the event can't be understated, as Bathurst has among the highest instance rates of DV state wide, recording 760.5 incidents per 100,000 population, compared to an average of 420.3 for NSW.
"I would say that it is one of the most consistent jobs that police here go to," said senior constable Jessica Haertsch.
This is why Ms Haertsch said she would encourage people to participate in the day, as the problem is more prevalent than people may realise.
"I think people think it's happening somewhere else or that it's someone else's problem, and it's not," she said.
"It is something that Bathurst as a community needs to be aware of, and staying silent hasn't helped, and it's not going to help."
This is why Ms Haertsch said she would recommend anybody experiencing DV to reach out, whether it be to local police, or other support services.
"Police are not the only response to domestic violence, and if you're not willing to go to the police, please go to another agency like Housing Plus or a number of others in Bathurst to seek help, rather than suffer in silence," she said.
And according to Housing Plus DV sector worker Maryam Soleymanpour, getting the word out there about the amount of services available, and ways to access these services is just one of the main event aims.
The primary aim however, is to put an end to DV.
"Our first point is to try to get together and do our best to stop DV, or reduce it, and the second is to say that there are services available, and at Housing Plus, we are a very passionate, professional, amazing team," Ms Soleymanpour said.
As well as Housing Plus, there will be other services present on the day including Marathon Health, the Central West Women's Health Centre, Lifeline, and representatives from Charles Sturt University and local council.
Members from the local Rotary group will also be present on the day, to provide everyone with a sausage sizzle.
Attendees are encouraged to don their orange clothing for the event, as it is used to represent a brighter future, free from gender-based violence.
For those who cannot attend local in-person events, support can be shown by using the hashtag #goingnutsinthebush on social media and playing the Nut Bush wherever you are on Friday, December 1.
The event will be held across the Central West, with Orange and Mudgee also participating.
The Orange event will take place from 10am at Robertson Park, and the Mudgee event will be held from the same starting time from Victoria Park.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence visit https://www.whiteribbon.org.au/helplines/ or https://www.1800respect.org.au/ or phone 1800 737 732.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.