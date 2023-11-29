Western Advocate
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
The Catch Up

Going Nuts in the Bush: using dance to make a stance against DV

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 29 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST and the Central West are teaming up on Friday, December 1st, to prove that there are no limits in the city, for what will be done to put an end to domestic violence (DV).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.