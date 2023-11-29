Western Advocate
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Health

Paramedics pay parity fight will have Bathurst seeing red

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 30 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FROM December 1, 2023, paramedics in Bathurst will be ditching their official uniforms and donning red T-shirts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.