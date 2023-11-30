Aboriginal art, handcrafted by inmates, for sale at one-day-only exhibition

INCREDIBLE works of art handcrafted by inmates at Bathurst Correctional Centre will be shared with the community at the Girrawaa Creative Works Centre's first on-site art exhibition.
While incarcerated, a group of around 15 Indigenous men have had the opportunity to put paintbrush to canvas, among other items, and create pieces that mean something to them.
They sometimes spend five hours or more a day in the Girrawaa Creative Works Centre honing their craft.
Some inmates had never painted before in their lives, and through this arts program have discovered a talent they didn't know they had.
Art lovers and the broader community will be able to see just how talented they are at the exhibition on Saturday, December 2.
Corrective Services Industries operations manager Anthony Tait said there will be around 50 pieces on display, including canvas artwork and Aboriginal artefacts, such as boomerangs, didgeridoos and clapping sticks.
"All of the work in here has been painted by the inmates under the supervision of acting senior overseer David Williams and senior overseer Bryan Reiri," he said.
"This [exhibition] has come together in the last six weeks and many pieces are from first-time artists."
Most of the pieces will be available for purchase, with items ranging in price from $5 up to $1000.
Bathurst Correctional Centre will take a small commission from each sale, which is used to cover the cost of art materials, and the rest of the money goes directly to the artist.
"Each inmate has their own inmate trust account and the money is deposited directly into that trust account," Mr Tait said.
"And they will be able to access that while they're still in jail."
The opportunity to work on art projects in the Girrawaa Creative Works Centre has been embraced by the inmates, who are able to connect with their culture and clear their minds.
The Western Advocate spoke to one inmate, who cannot be identified, who will have his work in the exhibition on Saturday.
He had never painted before, but once he picked up the brush he discovered it was something that came very naturally to him.
He said painting has allowed him to express himself, and the three pictures he has completed - which each took between three days and a week to finish - are culturally significant to him.
This new-found talent is something he wants to explore further.
"Doing this program is really helpful for me," the inmate said.
"I found this hidden talent that I want to explore when I get out."
Saturday's art exhibition will be held at the Girrawaa Creative Works Centre from 10am to 2pm, and sales are strictly by cash only.
The site is accessible from the Mid Western Highway (the Blayney road), with the turn-off located between Browning Street and Boundary Road.
Signage will be placed alongside the highway to direct people to the entrance.
