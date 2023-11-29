Western Advocate
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/What's On/Family and Kids

Keystone is their museum, you can go to see 'em: CJTS present Addams Family

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
November 30 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEIR house is a museum, where people come to see 'em. But, this time, seeing The Addams Family in action can only be done from Keystone 1889.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.