Keystone is their museum, you can go to see 'em: CJTS present Addams Family

THEIR house is a museum, where people come to see 'em. But, this time, seeing The Addams Family in action can only be done from Keystone 1889.
From Friday, December 1, until Sunday, December 3, the Carillon Junior Theatrical Society (CJTS) will be presenting their version of the play featuring the famous family.
It will be everything that attendees can expect from the altogether ooky family, including the creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky.
And on top of that, it will be a night of great entertainment.
Oscar Corbett, who plays the lead role of Gomez Addams in the production, said that not only is the show about the frightening family, but since rehearsals began in March, the cast has become like family themselves.
The cast and crew are made up of the specialised Shine group, which is a subsidiary to CJTS, and available for people to join if they show an immense passion for the performing arts.
"It's awesome fun, i'm really excited to perform. We're like a great big family, we're all great mates," he said.
And this has helped to ensure an extremely enjoyable production.
The performance follows the classic story of the Addams family, but with a twist.
A new trio has entered the scene, and the contrasting world views creates chaos and comedy, helping the cast to shine.
"We've got a really strong ensemble as well as a strong leading cast and the songs are bangers," Oscar said.
"Also, the costuming is great and our choreography is awesome."
To make things even more enticing, the show is for one weekend only, with the first of four kicking off at 7pm on Friday evening.
And with the performance time only running for 90 minutes, the show is bound to be fun for all ages, and according to owner and director of the CJTS, it is a must-see.
"People are just missing out if they don't," she said.
"These kids are all amazing, their comedic timing is brilliant, it's funny, they're all talented and it's just a really enjoyable show.
"The script is really funny, and the music is great and it's really catchy, and it's really well known."
The Addams Family production will be the last performances for CJTS in 2023 after a very busy year, where students recently presented two plays, two musicals, and Shakespeare in schools.
And the select students who are part of the Shine group, which makes up the cast for Addams Family, recently attended a national theatre festival in Newcastle, where they were presented with a national award.
Tickets for The Addams Family can be purchased on the Keystone website, with prices starting from $10 for pre-school aged children, up to $25 per adult.
