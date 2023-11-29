Western Advocate
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Western Advocate app browse

If everyone did this one thing, what would the world be? | Interagency

November 29 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Neighbourhood Centre, located in Russell Street, Bathurst. Picture file
The Neighbourhood Centre, located in Russell Street, Bathurst. Picture file

INTERNATIONAL Volunteer Day is celebrated each year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.