If everyone did this one thing, what would the world be? | Interagency

INTERNATIONAL Volunteer Day is celebrated each year.
This year the theme is, 'If Everyone Did', which centres on the power of everyone - if everyone volunteered the world would be a better place.
This year's IVD is a celebration of volunteerism, while highlighting the "if" to motivate everyone to do the same.
It encourages us to work together. Sharing. Giving. Contributing. Supporting.
Imagine if everyone joined this momentum. And if everyone did, what would the world be?
IVD is a day to celebrate and promote volunteering.
There are millions of volunteers in Australia and the contributions that they make to communities around the country are enormous.
IVD is an opportunity to acknowledge, thank and shine a light on the important work of volunteers.
The Neighbourhood Centre originated as a purely volunteer organisation, and we are delighted to raise awareness of the important role volunteers play in responding to challenges facing the world.
The Neighbourhood Centre is supported by a wonderful team of about 60 volunteers, who assist us in various roles.
This enables us to provide many services and groups for our local community.
We also provide support for volunteer-involving organisations, including information, mentoring, resources, Volunteer Managers Network meetings.
If you are interested in volunteering or if you are an organisation who would like support, please feel welcome to contact us.
Keep an eye on our Facebook page, which lists opportunities and events. Or you can drop in to 96 Russell Street Bathurst or phone 6332 4866.
