Passenger arrested immediately after leaping from stolen Audi during pursuit

A passenger who leapt out of a stolen Audi while it was still moving during a police chase has faced court.
Ngakayla Melissa Mackay, of Alcheringa Street, Dubbo pleaded guilty to riding in a stolen car, cannabis possession and possessing stolen property and appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing on Thursday, November 23.
According to information presented to the court, an Audi Q7 was stolen from Orange Motor Group between 1am and 2.30am on September 14, 2023.
The next morning, about 3.45am, after a number of pursuits across the Orange region, the Audi entered the Glenroi area and as it slowed to travel through a pedestrian laneway, 22-year-old Mackay leapt from the back passenger door and was immediately arrested by pursuing police.
When she was searched she was found in possession of four unopened packets of cigarettes, four unused Bic brand cigarette lighters and 2.5 grams of cannabis.
Mackay was taken to Orange Police Station where she was interviewed and admitted she knew the car was stolen.
She also confirmed she was in the vehicle when it was driven to Canowindra, Cowra, Young and back to Cowra and during the pursuit with the police.
Mackay said she wasn't involved in any break and enters but she took a number of packets of cigarettes and some lighters that she'd seen being stolen in the break and enter at the Ampol Service Station in Young.
The cannabis was for her own use.
Police described her as being remorseful and truthful.
Solicitor Usman Naveed said this type of offending was not something Mackay is known for and recent criminal offending was triggered by the unexpected loss of a young family member.
"Since then she's used ice for the first time in her life," Mr Naveed said.
"That's what led her to come to Orange and getting involved in this.
"This is a significant learning lesson, she was genuinely remorseful for it as well."
Magistrate David Day said it would be a "bit of an escalation of her criminal record" if he gave her a community correction order.
"She happens to fall in with a crowd who like to steal Audi motor vehicles," Mr Day said.
"I suppose she was still a bit shaken up after being in the police pursuit, which would have been a little bit dismaying.
"She has some issues that have to been put to Mr Naveed, there's probably some unresolved grief.
"She got herself into some bad company in Orange and there was some drug use."
Mr Day convicted Mackay for riding in the stolen car and sentenced her to a two-year supervised conditional release order.
He also convicted her without further penalty for possession of the cannabis and for possession of the stolen items.
