Western Advocate
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Passenger arrested immediately after leaping from stolen Audi during pursuit

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 30 2023 - 8:53am, first published 8:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A passenger who leapt out of a stolen Audi while it was still moving during a police chase has faced court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.