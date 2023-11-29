On The Tee | Dorman, Starkey shine in Bathurst Junior Classic

Last Sunday saw the annual Bathurst Junior Classic golf tournament run under favourable weather conditions.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Twenty eight aspiring champions from Bathurst, Cowra and Orange took on the tough Bathurst layout.
The home course advantage was evident with the Classic's open girl and boy champions being members of the Bathurst Club. Congratulations to Maiv Dorman and Cooper Starkey on their excellent winning scratch scores of 84 and 73 respectively.
Congratulations to all who participated. Your hard work is really shining through. Can't wait to see you all back for the next Classic.
In other results this past week, Thursday competitions had some very good and close scoring with the Ladies comp and the Men's A and B grade and the 2BBB all being decided on a countback.
In the Ladies competition, Patsy Lamberton had the strongest back 9 to take out a 3-way countback on 36 points over Jane William in second and Dee McCarthy in third.
In A grade men, Pizza Chef Shaun Elphick with 40 points ended up with an extra "topping" over David Luck on the same score with Brain Walsh only one point further back in third. Scratch went to Jayden Every on 38 points.
In B Grade, 43 points from Sam Gale took the honours over Chris Dorman on 43 on a countback, with Nathan Luck coming in with a strong 40 points to take third with the scratch going to David Maher on 22.
In the 2BBB, 51 points only just proved enough for Shaun Elphick and his lucky partner Greg Murray to hold out father son David and Nathan Luck, also on 51 with Scratch going to Stephen McDonald and Anthony Wells.
The Ball Sweep went down to 34 on a c/b and the 2BBB 44 on a c/b.
Saturday saw the hot scoring continue with Wayne Wright piling on 42 points to take out A grade ahead of Brandon Lloyd on 40 and Dominic McCrossin on 38 with Darrell Bourke taking scratch with 31.
In B grade, Chris McIntyre picked up first on a countback, again, with 38 points over Robert Irwin with Dylan Sargent taking scratch with 21.
The Ball Sweep went down to 33 on a c/b and 41 was good enough on a c/b in the 2BBB.
Sunday's individual stableford saw Dennis Bessant prevail with 41 points over James Smith and Lewis Church both on 40 points with the ball sweep going down to 34 points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.