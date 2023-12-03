Handbag thief jumps fences to avoid run in with police

JUMPING over fences to avoid cops after an 'unprofessional' theft of a woman's purse has seen a recidivist offender jailed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Allan James Dixon, 41, of Bannerman Crescent, Kelso was sentenced to two years behind bars, after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to breaking and entering, and hindering police.
Dixon also accepted a finding of guilt on November 27, 2023 to a charge of driving in a reckless/dangerous manner and getting behind the wheel while disqualified.
Court documents state a family were at their home in Kelso about 1.20pm on September 27, 2023 having lunch on the back patio around the time Dixon was spotted by neighbours.
Dixon walked into the garage of the victim's home through to the kitchen where he stole the woman's handbag.
A short time later, Dixon was seen again by the witness, who called out to Dixon and took a photo.
The court heard the witness then went to the victim's home and showed her the photo of Dixon with her handbag.
Police were called to the residence about 2.45pm, and got CCTV footage from nearby which showed Dixon at the property.
They also got a copy of the photo taken by the witness.
That afternoon, police went to Dixon's home.
Dixon spotted police before he shut his front door and jumped a fence into the backyard of neighbouring property.
Police followed and grabbed Dixon's legs as he tried to jump another fence, which he completed.
He was then tackled by a separate set of police and arrested.
Dixon was taken to Bathurst Police Station.
On a separate occasion, Dixon was driving a silver Holden Commodore along Russell Street in Gormans Hill just before 11am on July 19.
Police, who were travelling in the opposite direction, recognised Dixon and got an alert that his licence was disqualified for 12 months from June 7, 2023.
Officers tried to catch up to Dixon as he travelled away reaching speeds of about 100 kilometres per hour, according to court papers.
Police stopped near a road crew who were working on Gormans Hill Road and were told by a traffic controller that they had almost been hit by Dixon.
Police patrolled for Dixon, only for his vehicle to be spotted two hours later leaving Fish Parade.
The woman who was driving the vehicle at the time said she hadn't seen Dixon.
Dixon appeared by audio visual link from prison to the courtroom, where his Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela described his client's offending as "not the most serious".
"The break and enter was not professional ... there was no vandalism or damage or trauma," Mr Pahalawela said.
Mr Pahalawela said while the driving matters were aggravated by Dixon's record - which included four prior driving disqualified charges - he would benefit from an intensive correction order as opposed to a jail sentence.
But Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis disagreed, noting Dixon's 30-odd previous matters of dishonesty and six break and enter offences.
"An intensive correction order would not protect the community," Ms Ellis said.
"He states he was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time ... yet he appears fairly resistant to rehabilitation that was offered through previous full time sentences."
Dixon was given a non-parole period of one year and three months.
He will be eligible for release from prison on December 27, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.