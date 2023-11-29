Here's how much rain Bathurst received in the last 24 hours

THERE was a healthy drop of rain in Bathurst to the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday, November 30, as the region continued to be soaked through a wet spell.
According to the city's official rain gauge at the Bathurst Airport, 13.6 millimetres were recorded.
Most of that rain fell between 1.30-3pm on Wednesday afternoon.
Down the road at Orange, 15.4mm of rain was recorded in the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday, while Lithgow received 8.8mm in the same time period.
Dubbo received nothing.
Previous forecasts indicate that anywhere between 10-25mm could have fallen, with a total of 65.8mm having fallen in Bathurst since Wednesday, November 22.
There had also been a minor flood warning for Bathurst on Wednesday, because of potential forecasts upstream of the Macquarie River.
That minor flood warning remains in place, however, the Macquarie River at Bathurst remains almost two metres short of the minor flood level.
Further rainfall on Thursday is likely to be the last of major falls for the coming week, with the mercury set to rise significantly from December 5 onwards.
