Give farmers the choice about what they farm on their land

RE: Opponents of Glanmire solar farm called to have say at public meetings (November 24)
Public meetings for those to oppose the Glanmire solar farm have been called.
I support the concept and cannot understand why any farmer cannot use his land to farm the sun.
This is a personal choice and should not be opposed.
It is possible to farm sheep in conjunction with a solar farm, although goats and cattle are not recommended.
It is time the NSW government declared our area a renewable energy zone.
This would encourage more progressive farmers to farm the sun.
It is time our area moved with the times and into the 21st century.
I wish the farmer at Glanmire all the best and hope we will have a solar farm in our area in the not too distant future.
