Western Advocate
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Weekender Summary

The sleepbus concept is one worth considering

Updated November 30 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veritas House business development manager Tina Gallagher, councillor Marg Hogan, mayor Jess Jennings and John Kellett from Interagency, after the stakeholder meeting. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain.
Veritas House business development manager Tina Gallagher, councillor Marg Hogan, mayor Jess Jennings and John Kellett from Interagency, after the stakeholder meeting. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain.

IF you're sitting here reading this, you're probably in the fortunate situation where you can afford a few small luxuries here and there - a newspaper to stay informed, a cup of barista coffee, or a block of chocolate during your weekly shop.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.