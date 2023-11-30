The sleepbus concept is one worth considering

IF you're sitting here reading this, you're probably in the fortunate situation where you can afford a few small luxuries here and there - a newspaper to stay informed, a cup of barista coffee, or a block of chocolate during your weekly shop.
You are managing, in these tough economic times, to keep your head above water.
Not everyone has that luxury, though.
You can see that just by driving alongside the Macquarie River, where there are tents and parked cars filled with all the possessions somebody owns.
There are also people without fixed addresses hiding in plain sight or couch surfing. They're the people you don't see.
This is a problem that's growing in our community as the cost of living skyrockets.
We're all seeing our grocery bills creeping up, making the choice to leave that nice cut of steak on the shelf in favour of something cheaper or, worse, deciding which meal to skip to save money.
We're being strategic about bill payments to ensure the accounts stay in the black week to week.
It's becoming more difficult to put money, even just a few dollars, into the savings.
These cutbacks, while not easy, keep the roof over your head. However, for some, there's nothing left to cut.
For those of us lucky not to be in that situation, we need to band together to help the ones that are.
Currently, key stakeholders in our community - the likes of Veritas House, Wattle Tree House and more - are meeting to discuss the growing homelessness crisis.
It's not a simple problem to fix, because so much of it is based on things happening well outside of this city, but we have a responsibility to take care of our vulnerable.
The sleepbus concept, floated with Bathurst Regional Council recently, is something worth exploring.
It's a bus parked in a safe place overnight that people can present to if they need somewhere to sleep.
It not only provides these vulnerable people with safe, temporary crisis accommodation, but there are talks of involving all these wonderful organisations in our community.
The sleepbus would connect people to the services that could help them get back on their feet.
We're lucky to be in a community with so many services that can help, but more importantly, a community that cares.
We owe it to our vulnerable to investigate this sleepbus to see how it can help them and others on the brink of homelessness.
We can't stop there, though.
We need to look at what other things could take the pressure off.
We can't make money magically appear in their hands, but we can give them access to a free meal now and then, a safe place to sleep, and the resources that could turn their lives around.
