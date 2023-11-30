Wet weather wreaks havoc for bank building one day after merger

JUST one day after the opening of the shared Westpac and St George Bank premises on William Street, the building was closed to the public on Thursday morning.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A caved-in roof at the entrance to the building deemed the premises unsafe for customers to enter.
It is believed that the damage to the structure of the building was caused by the inclement weather in Bathurst overnight, as the damage was evident when staff arrived at the premises Thursday morning.
Two garbage bins were used to obstruct people from entering the premises via the William Street door, with bank staff ushering away customers and informing them of the bank's closure.
Staff were also endeavouring to help clients with any small enquiries that could be settled without having to enter the building, until the bank was able to re-open later in the day.
A spokesperson for Westpac confirmed the Westpac and St.George co-location was temporarily closed on Thursday morning while repairs were carried out as a result of Wednesday's heavy rainfall.
They said the branch reopened at 3pm and until then customers could continue to bank online, by calling 132 032 (Westpac), 133 330 (St.George) or by visiting Australia Post in Howick Street.
The opening of the merged facility was held on Wednesday, November 29, as a means to ensure an enhanced banking experience for more than 18,000 customers in the area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.