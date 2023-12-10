Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'So many red flags,' magistrate says of woman who had cannabis in handbag

By Court Reporter
Updated December 10 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SELF-CONFESSED long-term cannabis user has told a court she wants to quit drugs after she was found to have marijuana in her handbag.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help