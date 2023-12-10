'So many red flags,' magistrate says of woman who had cannabis in handbag

A SELF-CONFESSED long-term cannabis user has told a court she wants to quit drugs after she was found to have marijuana in her handbag.
Ashley Lee Denmead, 32, of West Street, West Bathurst, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on November 29, 2023 after she pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited drug.
Police documents before the court said police were patrolling the West Bathurst area at about 11.30pm on July 29, 2023 when they saw a silver Hyundai Santa Fe drive past.
The vehicle - driven by Denmead - quickly pulled into a driveway on Hill Street, according to police.
The car was spotted on Mitre Street about five minutes later and police followed it and pulled Denmead over.
Police searched Denmead's handbag and said they found 6.97 grams of cannabis inside.
Denmead admitted the cannabis was hers and said it was for personal use, police said.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court her client has been "wanting to get off drugs", but has been using marijuana "for as long as she can remember".
Ms Thackray asked the court to place Denmead - who had no prior convictions - on a conditional release order despite the "reasonable amount" of drugs found in her bag.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said there were "so many red flags" with Denmead.
"I'm very disappointed you've chosen not to go down the path of healing yourself," Ms Ellis said.
Denmead was convicted and fined $1200.
