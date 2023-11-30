Western Advocate
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Man, 38, charged over alleged armed robberies in Kelso

Updated November 30 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN allegedly involved in two armed robberies in Kelso has been refused bail following a brief court appearance on Thursday, November 30.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.