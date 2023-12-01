Western Advocate
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

See the 'fabulous photos' created by those living with disability

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated December 1 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY say a picture is worth a thousand words, and this has certainly been the case for the people living with a disability, and their carers, who have been involved in the Social Futures photography project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.