See the 'fabulous photos' created by those living with disability

THEY say a picture is worth a thousand words, and this has certainly been the case for the people living with a disability, and their carers, who have been involved in the Social Futures photography project.
The project, Photovoice, called for those living with a disability to photograph themselves, or something that is important to them, and write a small blurb to accompany the photograph as an artist statement.
These artist statements capture the thoughts and feelings of those involved, and provide a deep insight into the processes behind constructing the works, which at times, proved to be quite imaginative.
And it's all to raise awareness for International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is held annually on December 3.
To bring even more attention to the cause, the photography project will be on display on Saturday, December 2, at the Berry Park Riverside Markets.
The markets will be the big finale in the program that has lasted 5 weeks for Social Futures, and it's something that community development coordinator Caitlin Bennett is very much looking forward to.
"There are some fabulous photos on display," Ms Bennett said.
And these photos are designed to encourage members of the community to gain an insight into what life is like for those that are living with a disability.
"It's a way for them to share their unique experiences and perspectives on the world and living with disability, as well as connect with other people," Ms Bennett said.
"The exhibit explores the concept of 'disability pride' and these talented photographers have taken snaps around themes like 'I love being me because', inclusion, and pride and courage."
As well as a range of creative and inspirational photographs, Ms Bennett said one of the best things to come out of the photography workshops, was the sense of belonging that participants were able to develop.
"One of the most amazing things from Photovoice is that we've had people make new friends and peers, when they might have been isolated or unable to make those connections otherwise," she said.
"There's that sense of unity and community within these groups."
Ms Bennett said she would encourage the people of Bathurst to head to Berry Park to experience the exhibition first-hand.
