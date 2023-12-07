Hurling cans, trying to kick man's groin sees woman with 'attitude' convicted

THROWING a set of cans at a man and trying to kick him in the groin has earned a woman with an "attitude" a criminal conviction.
Chelsea Stevens, 20, of Mooney Valley Place, West Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 29, 2023 to common assault.
Court documents state Stevens and a witness went to a corner store on Lambert Street in West Bathurst about 1.30pm on October 14, 2023.
As the pair were leaving the shop, they were approached by the victim, who accused the witness of throwing a rock at his car the night before.
Stevens got involved in the argument and started filming the victim before yelling.
The victim, who had begun to walk away, turned and knocked a can of Red Bull out of the witness' hand, so Stevens tried to kick the man in the groin.
Then, she threw two cans of energy drink at the victim, hitting him in the leg.
The victim then left.
Around 4.30pm that evening, Stevens and the witness went to Bathurst Police Station, where she admitted to the assault.
"I kicked him, well I attempted to kick him. And then I threw two of my drinks at him," Stevens said to police.
Solicitor Jonty Boshier told the court his client had run into the victim by chance and that Stevens had "made the regrettable decision to lose her temper".
"Up until this point, Ms Stevens has been an upstanding member of the community," Mr Boshier said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis then described Stevens' behavior as an "inappropriate blow-up".
Stevens was convicted and placed on a conditional release order for 12 months.
"The attitude [from Ms Stevens] shows the decision is appropriate," Ms Ellis said.
