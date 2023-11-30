Western Advocate
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Health

'Going to cause huge shortages': Toole's warning as paramedics take action

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
December 1 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MEMBER for Bathurst Paul Toole has warned of a very difficult New Year period if the Minns government doesn't increase wages for paramedics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.