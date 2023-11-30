'Going to cause huge shortages': Toole's warning as paramedics take action

MEMBER for Bathurst Paul Toole has warned of a very difficult New Year period if the Minns government doesn't increase wages for paramedics.
More than 1800 paramedics, including ones based in Bathurst, have refused to renew their professional registration as they continue to seek pay parity with equivalent workers in other states.
The drastic move means that, come January 1, 2024, they will only be allowed to carry out basic ambulance driving duties.
From December 1, 2023, Bathurst paramedics are ditching their uniforms in favour of red T-shirts that say "NSW Ambulance Driver" on the back, to remind people what they will become if nothing changes before the new year.
Bathurst paramedic Phillip Livingstone, who is a member and delegate of the Health Services Union (HSU), has called on people in the electorate to lobby Mr Toole for support.
When contacted by the Western Advocate, Mr Toole said he believes paramedics do need greater recognition and remuneration.
He said he had been speaking with the United Services Union (USU) and had lodged a notice of motion on the matter.
"I throw my support behind the region's paramedics, who are seeking professional recognition from the state government and a fair pay deal," he said.
"Our paramedics do an incredible job and deserve the proper recognition and remuneration for the higher-level emergency and medical care they provide to our communities.
"Paramedics are a part of our community, they serve our community and they're really feeling let down by the Minns Labor government, which promised a better and fairer deal, which has not yet materialised."
The calls for professional recognition from paramedics stretch back to before Labor took office in 2023.
Prior to the election, Mr Livingstone and his fellow HSU delegate, Bathurst paramedic Claire Green, expressed that their pleas to the then Coalition government and Mr Toole had "fallen on deaf ears".
However, amid that criticism in early 2023, Mr Toole stressed he did value the work Bathurst paramedics do and thought their proposal had a lot of merit.
And now, in the face of high-stakes industrial action, he is concerned about what could happen if paramedics don't receive the fairer wages they have been calling for.
"If they don't re-register, that is going to cause huge shortages across the state," Mr Toole said.
"The areas that are going to be impacted the most will be regional communities, because of the distances that have to be travelled.
"... We're heading into the Christmas holiday period and I can't believe this matter has not been resolved.
"We could be heading into this period of time where paramedics will not be registered and be able to provide the appropriate care to those who need it in the community."
He called on Premier Chris Minns and his Labor colleagues to address this issue as a top priority.
"I'm calling on the government to act now, to support our paramedics and recognise their unique medical skill sets, and to remunerate them accordingly," Mr Toole said.
The Western Advocate contacted Health Minister Ryan Park for comment regarding the action paramedics are taking.
In response, he said the NSW government is continuing to engage with paramedics around the issue.
"The NSW government acknowledges the important role paramedics play in our health system," Mr Park said.
"A significant amount of work is occurring regarding changes to the profession, clinical improvements, and integration of paramedicine into the broader health system.
"We are continuing to engage with paramedics and their representatives in good faith, as we have always done."
