Celebrating International Day of People with a Disability Advertising Feature

Karen Mounce-Stephens is living life to the fullest. Picture Supplied

Karen Mounce-Stephens proves that disability is no barrier to living a good life and learning new skills along the way. Karen said programs like those offered by Kirinari have made a massive difference to the way she lives her life. "Being at Kirinari has helped me learn how to do simple day-to-day things that I've had trouble with for so long, and I feel like a real person, and I feel like I'm part of team," she said.

Karen has been attending Kirinari's Disability Day Program three days a week for almost three years and receives a few hours of one-on-one support outside of this.

She said that prior to this she found it challenging fitting into the community and everyday life, however, in the past three years Karen has enjoyed her time engaging with others at the program and completing activities like arts and crafts, and puzzles.

"During many of the farm visits that we do I've also learnt how much I love farm animals," she said.

Through her one-on-one support, she has also gained the skills and confidence to start going to the pool by herself.



Being at Kirinari has helped me learn how to do simple day-to-day things that I've had trouble with for so long. - Karen Mounce-Stephens

"I was very scared to do this first up, so we would go to the pool to just watch and work out where there was a safe place for me to put my things and sit, what part of the pool I am going to go in, you know, just sitting there, being in the environment and getting used to it," she said. "So we did that for about four months on and off and now can take myself to the pool, I can do my exercises, pop back out, walk out calmly and in control."

The theme of being calm is one that carries through Karen's life now days, with a good day being one where she gets through her list of jobs made for the day.



"Although my daily lists are still very basic and simple things, it has taught me that even if I don't cross them all off, it is an achievement," she said. "My favourite day is when my brain is very calm, and to achieve some of those jobs and to achieve some of the quiet time as well without the guilt."